A suspect fled on foot after a brief pursuit by the Columbia Police Department on Wednesday evening, leading to a pursuit by four law enforcement agencies.
A person failed to pull over after a Columbia police officer initiated an “equipment violation” traffic stop for an obstructed license plate, according to an on-scene statement and later press release from Jeff Pitts, spokesperson for the Police Department. Pitts spoke from a media staging area in the parking lot of Lucky’s on South Providence Road.
When the vehicle didn’t stop, a pursuit began near I-70 Drive Southwest and West Boulevard, Pitts said. The chase ended when the vehicle crashed into a tree in front of Grant Elementary School.
One individual, the driver, fled on foot.
A passenger in the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with a law enforcement officer. The person at the hospital was not in custody, Pitts said.
Columbia police, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Boone County Sheriff’s Department and MU Police Department were working together to find the suspect.
Part of the Columbia police K-9 unit and a helicopter from the Highway Patrol were deployed to help with the search.
No members of any law enforcement agencies were injured, according to Pitts.
The police did not release any information about the suspect at the time of publication. The search is ongoing.