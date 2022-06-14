The Police Chief’s Vehicle Stops Committee will ask the Columbia Police Department to provide them with data on traffic stops where officers take no post-stop action.
During its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the committee discussed a 20-page report compiled primarily by committee member Don Love. The report made recommendations for how Police Chief Geoff Jones and Columbia police should interpret and apply traffic stop data to address racial disparities.
Black drivers in Columbia are 3.95 times more likely than white drivers to be stopped by Columbia police officers, according to a June 1 report from Attorney General Eric Schmitt.
During the meeting, committee member Pamela Hardin said Columbia police create feelings of intimidation when they stop drivers, only to release them without any other action.
John Worden, another committee member, said looking into whether the police department is disproportionately stopping Black drivers without post-stop action could reveal whether the disparity is truly a result of bias.
“If I take action (after stopping someone for a moving violation), it becomes very difficult for any of us to say, ‘He stopped me based on race,’” Worden said. “But if I stopped him, and I don’t have a good reason, and I don’t take any action, to me, that’s very suspicious.”
Toni Dukes-Larkins, the committee’s chairperson, said the committee would ask staff liaison Toni Messina to request that the police department’s data analyst gather data on stops without action and present it to the committee.
The committee decided to table discussion of the 20-page report until a future meeting.
Love urged that the committee approve the report because it would show Jones specifically what needs to be done to address the racial disparity in traffic stops.
Dukes-Larkins said she opposed approving the full report because she thought it was not the committee’s place to tell Jones how to do his job. She said the committee had already made recommendations and Jones demonstrated he understood them when he spoke in front of the city council at their last meeting.
“That’s my whole point,” Dukes-Larkins said. “We’re trying to tell him what the process needs to be, and we can’t do that because we don’t see things from his perspective.”
Dukes-Larkins said much of the report was “nothing new” except for the recommendation to make a monthly report of traffic stop data.
Committee member Robert Aulgur said he would support recommending that Jones make more traffic stop information available.
Hardin, Worden and Aulgur also didn’t want to approve the full report.
The group also voted to recommend that Jones remove Love from the committee.
Dukes-Larkins said Love had spoken to KMIZ in May on behalf of the committee, though she and Jones had reprimanded him for speaking on the committee’s behalf in the past. Dukes-Larkins is the committee’s spokesperson.