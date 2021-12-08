The jury suspended deliberations late Wednesday night, saying they could not come to a verdict after Lynlee Renick took the stand for five hours to declare her innocence in her husband’s death. Deliberations will resume at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Ben Renick, a prominent rare reptile dealer in New Florence, Missouri, was shot multiple times in June 2017, and his wife faces a first-degree murder charge.
When closing arguments concluded around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Judge Kevin Crane instructed the jurors that if they don’t believe Lynlee Renick pulled the trigger, they could still find her guilty of aiding or encouraging the shooter.
If they declare her not guilty of first-degree murder, the jurors could decide to put forth a lesser charge of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter or involuntary manslaughter in the first or second-degree.
On the third day of the trial, both sides argued their cases one last time in closing arguments before the jury began to deliberate at 5:10 p.m.
Earlier Wednesday morning, Renick testified to lying a great deal about the murder and said she knows “how this looks,” but insisted that she loved her husband and never wanted him dead.
She testified that she did go to his reptile facility on the day he was killed, planning to ask for a divorce. A former boyfriend, Michael Humphrey, who she said was with her to provide emotional support, was the one who shot her husband as she ran to the car. Humphrey has already been convicted of first-degree murder for the same crime.
“I walked up right behind Michael, and then Michael turned around, and I saw a gun in his hands, and I screamed and ran outside,” she testified.
Renick said she had no idea Humphrey was planning to shoot her husband or even what state he was in, but she knew a violent altercation had taken place between the two men when Humphrey screamed for her to get in the car.
Defense attorney Katherine Berger then asked her: “Why weren’t you scared?”
“I don’t remember thinking about anything,” Renick replied. “I remember at one point I sat up, and I just remembered the trees and rolling the window down and smoking.”
What followed, the defendant said, was a string of lies to the police and her family that she continued because she was worried she would be blamed.
“I lied a lot and I understand … how this looks,” Renick said. “I stuck with that story and never let go of it.”
Berger then asked Renick during her final moments of testimony whether there was anything left to share with the jury.
“I don’t know how to fully express that I never wanted my husband dead,” she said.
In opposition to the state’s argument that she killed her husband to get the money from a $1 million life insurance policy, the defense focused on how Renick lost money after her husband’s murder.
“Did you willingly waive any life insurance money and let it go to your kids?” Berger asked her.
Yes, Renick responded.
During the state’s cross examination, Special Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Zoellner probed Renick about texts she sent after her husband was shot. He asked why she seemed to be acting normally if, as she claimed during the trial, she knew he was dead or badly injured.
“I was in a fog,” she said. “I was trying very hard to stay away from that thought and reality that anything bad happened to Ben.”
“The reality is that your husband at that time was dead or dying, correct?” Zoellner asked.
She was in denial, she said: “I wanted to believe so badly that everything was OK.”
Zoellner showed her more messages she had sent to her husband, Humphrey and her children’s babysitter when she had ample time to call 911.
“Would you agree that this entire text message conversation is evidence of conspiracy to commit murder?”
“No,” Renick told him.
After grilling her for an hour and a half, he asked finally whether the jurors should believe her or a professional who testified that the life insurance money would go to her.
“I think they should look at everything,” Renick responded. Zoellner said he could live with that answer and told Judge Kevin Crane he had no further questions.
After the defense completed its case and a short break, the attorneys returned to give their closing arguments.
“Ben Renick will never get to see his children, and his children won’t get to see him,” Zoellner told the jury in the state’s closing argument.
“He did not deserve this death penalty,” he said.
Zoellner cited earlier testimony from state witnesses who had told the jury that they plotted the murder with Renick.
“It was a pretty darn elaborate plan, and the text messages are there to establish it,” Zoellner said. Of the other co-conspirators, Renick was the only one to gain if her husband died, he declared.
“We won’t know for certain who pulled the trigger, but this was her conspiracy,” Zoellner said.
When it was his turn, the defense attorney placed himself in front of the jury box, sighed and said: “I am not gonna scream and yell … . I don’t have the energy.”
Tim Hesemann told jurors that he could prove his client was innocent in several ways.
“Lynlee is peaceful,” he said as he began listing reasons. “No one thought she had done this. There was no motive to kill Ben ... .”
Lynlee Renick appeared absolutely distraught and shocked after her husband’s death. Behavior in a moment of trauma isn’t predictable.
“Lynlee is catatonic. She is in a world where she cannot face reality … and I don’t think that’s far-fetched given the situation,” he said.