Despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, there will still be Veterans Day events occurring around Columbia this week.
MU ROTC is holding a joint Veterans Day vigil from 11:11 a.m. Tuesday to 11:11 a.m. Wednesday at the Veterans Memorial near the courthouse columns. MU ROTC cadets and midshipmen will be conducting an honor guard where the public can stop by to recognize members, past and present, of the military community.
A virtual wreath-laying ceremony will be hosted at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday by MU to honor MU veterans. The ceremony will take place on the university’s Facebook and Instagram pages, and a physical wreath will be placed in the archway of Memorial Union to remember the fallen soldiers.
At 11 a.m. Wednesday, American Legion Post 202, 3669 Legion Lane, will be participating in the “National Salute” sponsored by the Society of the Honor Guard, “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.” The program will include history regarding Herbert Williams, the soldier the post is named for who was killed in World War I, and more Veterans Day customs.
In honor of Veterans Day, a special video will be available for viewing at the Columbia College livestream at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The video will feature scholarship presentations to military-connected students, and the keynote address will be given by Purple Heart recipient, retired Army Lt. Col. David Russell.
The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture will be holding a free lunch at the Mark and Carol Stevenson Veterans Urban Farm, 1209 Smith St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. The Ozark Mountain Biscuit Company will be providing free lunches to veterans during the event with drive-thru and carry-out options available.
The Truman VA Medical Research Foundation will be having their 3rd Annual Veterans Day Honor Walk and 5K Run virtually throughout the month of November. Participants are encouraged to join the virtual event to honor veterans in the community. Registration is $25 and all proceeds go to supporting veterans’ medical research and education at the Truman Veterans’ Hospital.
On Wednesday, all Hy-Vee locations will be offering a free breakfast to veterans and active-duty military members. Each breakfast will be individually packaged and available through contactless drive-thru because of COVID-19 precautions.
In partnership with the Veterans of Foreign Wars, more than 1,800 locally-owned Sport Clips Haircuts locations will donate an additional $1 per haircut service nationwide to support “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships” for service members and veterans Wednesday.