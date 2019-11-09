The 34th Annual Veterans Day Parade concluded with a ceremony in front of the Boone County Courthouse, featuring retired Master Sgt. Robert E. Borden as a guest speaker.
The Columbia community gathered near the columns on Francis Quadrangle to watch family members march in the parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The American Legion firing party performed a rifle salute at the end of the parade in front of the columns at the courthouse plaza.
Borden's speech was followed by performances by the University of Missouri Joint Service Drill Team, a student organization that performs at military events in mid-Missouri, and the Boone County Fire District Pipe and Drum Band, a volunteer service unit and the largest civic service bagpipe band in Missouri.
The band played "Amazing Grace" during the flag presentation to honor prisoners of war and those missing in action.
Borden is a Missouri native who served in the Army reserves for over 30 years and was awarded the meritorious service medal for his work in the Army's recruiting battalion. He also served as the ROTC liaison at the University of Connecticut and in the Army National Guard during his career.