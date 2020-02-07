Cardiovascular disease and stroke claim the lives of nearly 400,000 women each year, making it the No. 1 cause of death in American women, according to a study done by the American Heart Association.
In honor of American Health Month, Truman Veterans’ Hospital held its first Go Red for Women event on Friday to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease.
“A lot of women are not aware how big a threat to their health that heart disease actually is,” said Rachel Littrell, cardiologist at the veterans hospital.
Littrell began the event in the hospital's Patient Education Center by addressing what women should know about heart disease and stroke.
There are factors that make an individual at risk for heart disease that cannot be changed, such as genetics, race and age. Wanting to focus on the factors women can change, Littrell talked about diet, physical activity and women "knowing their numbers."
Jasmine Fowler, a cardiology nurse navigator at the veterans hospital, was at the event helping women learn their blood pressure, weight, BMI and cholesterol levels.
“They say that one out of three women will die from a heart attack," said Paulina Bolte, a veteran who attended the event. "And so I have two best friends, and it's one of us. Is it me? Is it one of them? Can they help me? Can I help them? You know, that's why I'm here, to learn about what I can do for myself to be better.”
Littrell stressed the importance of a healthy diet as one of the first steps a woman can take to lower their risk of heart disease.
To better understand the role diet can take in prevention, the event included a healthy cooking demonstration by Lindsey Koelling, who is a registered dietitian at the veterans hospital. Koelling taught the women in attendance how to make “meal prep meatballs,” a recipe low in saturated fats.
“These changes don't have to be huge right off the bat, we can do step by step,” Koelling said. “Small step here, small step there. And those add up to giant steps that can really change your heart health and cardiovascular health.”
The symptoms of heart attack differ between men and women, Littrell explained. Women can show signs of heart attack through fatigue, upper back pain and flu-like symptoms. These symptoms are often misunderstood, even by some physicians. Ignoring or misunderstanding symptoms can lead to delayed treatment and complications.
Caroline Abshier, who served in the Army for 32 years, spoke about her heart attack experience on Sept. 11, 2019 and how she learned that it can affect women differently.
Abshier was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer in 2015, and the chemotherapy that followed was the reason for a lot of her pain.
In 2019, Abshier began having pain in one of her elbows. She wrote it off as nothing out of the ordinary. For about a week the pain continued, eventually spreading to both her elbows.
After a steroid prescription didn't stop the pain and she stopped her chemotherapy, Abshier went to the emergency room. There she had an electrocardiogram, where the doctor showed her that she was having a major heart attack.
It was the last thing Abshier thought about happening, and she admitted that even if she wasn’t on chemotherapy at the time, she still wouldn’t have thought the pain was a heart attack. Now, it is the first thing she thinks of when she experiences unusual pain.
To learn more about cardiovascular disease, and how it affects both men and women, visit the American Heart Association’s website.