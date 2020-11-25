The Friends of Mid-Missouri Fisher House have raised more than $1 million to build a new facility on the Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital campus with the help of a generous donation from the Veterans United Foundation.
Representatives of the foundation donated a check for $1 million to the friends group at a brief ceremony at the hospital on Monday.
The $1.2 million the group has collected since it was established in 2018 will be used to build a new Fisher House and to support it once it's open. The Mid-Missouri Fisher House will include 16 suites and accommodate 16 to 32 family members of veterans being treated at the veterans hospital. The overall goal is to raise $3 million, and plans call for beginning construction in 2022.
The Mid-Missouri Fisher House will also include laundry facilities as well as a kitchen, living room and dining room.
For further information about the Mid-Missouri Fisher House project or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit the friends group's website.