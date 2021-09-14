Veterans United Foundation will make a $750,000 donation to help fund the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri's move to their new location at 705 Business Loop 70 West in Columbia.
The donation is one of the largest amounts received in the Food Bank's history and will pay for a portion of the cost to purchase and renovate the new location.
"We are beyond grateful for Veterans United Foundation’s commitment to growing a healthier community with the Food Bank,” Lindsay Lopez, president and CEO of the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri, said in a news release.
The new location, previously Moser's Foods, is set to open as soon as 2023. It will include a larger space to improve the pantry’s ability to provide healthier goods and other needed services to the community. It will also offer space for additional cold storage and freezer space for the organization to accept more perishable goods.
This donation by Veterans United Foundation is a significant piece to the pantry’s effort to raise funds for this new location, Lopez said in the release.
Veterans United Foundation has been a regular supporter of the Food Bank and partnered with them to found the VIP Veteran Pack Program, which provides food and personal care items to food-insecure veterans. The larger location will also allow for the expansion of this program.