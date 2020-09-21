Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work named Veterans United Home Loans as No. 11 out of 75 in the national "Best Large Workplaces for Women" list, according to a Veterans United news release.
Veterans United, the largest VA purchase lender in the nation, has been ranked in the Best Workplaces for Women list for the past five years. According to the release, Fortune and Great Place to Work created this list with feedback from more than 4.9 million employees at Great Place to Work-certified organizations.
These employees provided feedback on more than 60 topics ranging from the fairness of workplace decisions to the level of employee trust in leaders. Of the women who provided feedback, approximately 85% detailed their thoughts about their work place and the fairness of their experiences compared to their male colleagues, according to the release.
Veterans United Chief People Officer Amanda Andrade emphasized the importance of maintaining positive customer service for borrowers while also keeping employees safe during the pandemic.
"Maintaining our culture of inclusiveness, even from a social distance, has remained at the forefront of our commitment to our employees," she wrote in the release.
Great Place to Work CEO Michael . Bush noted the relationship between increased innovation and the inclusive workplace culture of companies such as Veterans United and others on the Best Workplaces for Women list.
"Best workplaces like Veterans United Home Loans are committed to addressing gender issues and evolving their behaviors and mindsets to narrow the gender gap," Bush said.
Veterans United employs nearly 3,700 people. According to Veterans United Associate Director of People Services Larissa Wollard, the company has hired over 1,000 employees this year and is continuing to fill openings.
In addition to ranking in the Best Workplaces for Women list, Veterans United ranked No. 1 of 90 in Missouri according to the 2020 Forbes' America's Best Employers by State ranking. Veterans United was one of 1,461 finalists, according to the release.