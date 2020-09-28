Veterans United Home Loans is being presented Monday with the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award by members of the Missouri Committee of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve and the Missouri National Guard.
These members will be acting on behalf of Secretary of Defense Mark T. Tesper, who named the Columbia-Based mortgage lender as one of 15 recipients of the award this year, according to a news release from Veterans United.
The award recognizes organizations which go beyond what the federal law requires in offering employment and support for current and former military personnel, the release said. The release noted that the company has received multiple accolades from Forbes, Fortune magazine, and Militaryfriendly.com for its generous benefits for military employees.
According to a news release from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, Veterans United was nominated for the award by Adam Craig, who serves as a senior master sergeant in the Missouri Air National Guard. There were 2,623 total nominations.
“After my promotion to E-8, Veterans United had my spouse and children record a surprise video saying how proud they were of me,” Craig said in the ESGR press release. “They then played the clip at their national Military Appreciation Dinner.”
“We appreciate everything ESGR does to support our service members throughout the nation, and are honored to receive this award,” said Veterans United CEO Nate Long. “We will continue to do everything we can to support the Guardsmen and Reservists in our Veterans United family.”