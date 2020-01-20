Veterans United Home Loans — the largest private employer in Boone County — was the No. 1 Department of Veterans Affairs lender in the country for fiscal year 2019.
Fiscal 2019 marks the second year in the No. 1 spot for Veterans United, with 53,328 total loans, according to data from VA lender loan volume reports.
Confirmation of the company’s status nationally comes as it is completing one of its most recent changes: expansion into the State Farm Operations Center on Providence Road.
Veterans United has taken an entire floor of the facility that will be home to personnel from the production and operations teams, said Chris Cline, the company’s senior media relations specialist.
The first round of employees has moved into the space, with more to join within the next few months. Some of the amenities available for employees to use include a game room, a break area, indoor golf, a coffee bar and a conference room that can hold up to 48 people.
With more than 2,500 current employees in a dozen locations around Columbia, there are many potential opportunities for employment, said August Nielsen, director of people services at Veterans United Home Loans. He said he is unsure how many applicants the company receives every month, but every resume is reviewed by a company recruiter.
“They’ve got a lot of volume,” Nielsen said. “We have hired more than 500 people this year. We are the largest private employer in Boone County.”
Veterans United is headquartered in Columbia but has corporate offices in Irving, Texas, and Lenexa, Kansas, Cline said. Future expansions include Jefferson City and St. Louis.
Veterans United is currently working on a variety of opportunities for employees, including a Women in Technology program.
“We prioritize investing in the professional and personal growth of our employees,” said Amanda Andrade, chief people officer at Veterans United Home Loans.
For example, recognizing that infomation technology is a predominately male-dominated field, Andrade said Veterans United wants to change that.
Two years ago, the company established the Women in Technology program, and now more than 50 people meet on a monthly basis to collaborate on a number of platforms, Andrade said.
“The program informs women of their options and potential from a very broad to very narrow scope, with a focus of uncovering hidden talent and untapped potential,” Andrade said. “The group has been so successful that a separate group has been formed for employees who are interested in learning about coding from the ground up.”
The separate group assumes everyone has zero knowledge of coding, so everyone begins at the same level. The program has also been expanded to local high school and MU students, she said.
Veterans United also will be hosting the third class of the Immersion Internship program this summer — a diversity internship that immerses students of color and military backgrounds in the mortgage industry.
The internship is paid and offers housing to students, according to Andrade.
Volunteering is one piece of the program. Interns spend three to four hours each Friday supporting nonprofits in the community, Andrade said. Interns have done a variety of projects, like building a deck for Habitat for Humanity.
“The contributions they are able to make to the nonprofits in our community are so valuable and they see our commitment and get to be a part of something greater than themselves as individuals,” Andrade said.
