The State Farm Operations Center has welcomed Veterans United Home Loans into their facility located at 4700 S. Providence Road.
Veterans United employees began moving into one floor of the facility in the beginning of December, Chris Cline, the senior media relations specialist for Veterans United, said.
Cline says employees moving into the space include personnel from its production and operations teams.
State Farm had extra space that it combined into one floor for Veterans United to sublease, State Farm Public Affairs Specialist Benjamin Palmer said.
"We had the extra space and it made business sense to compress it to one floor," Palmer said.
Doing so reduces overall occupancy costs with minimal disruption to employees or business operations.
"We are pleased this space meets the needs of Veterans United and that it will be an ongoing benefit to the community and mid-Missouri," Palmer said.
Veterans United employs nearly 2,500 people in Columbia, according to Cline.
"This new space will help us enhance the lives of the veterans we serve and continue to provide the best possible employee experience," Cline said.
Cline also said Veterans United leases more than a dozen buildings throughout Columbia.
Supervising editor is Molly Hart.