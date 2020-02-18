Veterans United Home Loans, a mortgage lender based in Columbia, was listed as No. 17 on the 2020 Fortune Magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For."
The company is the highest-ranked mortgage lender on the list. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans United was the No. 1 VA lender in 2019.
The ranking marks the fifth consecutive year the mortgage company has been placed on the list of top companies to work for.
Veterans United is the fourth largest employer in Columbia with 2,360 employees, according to the 2019 Columbia Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.
Veterans United is a national mortgage lending company that specializes in VA loans meant for military members and veterans.