Room at the Inn leadership expressed excitement Tuesday at the news that the city has a contract to provide a site for the nonprofit's use in sheltering the homeless this winter. 

City officials confirmed at the City Council regular meeting late Monday that they have an agreement to purchase the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW) Post 280 on Ashley Street for $865,000.

