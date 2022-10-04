Room at the Inn leadership expressed excitement Tuesday at the news that the city has a contract to provide a site for the nonprofit's use in sheltering the homeless this winter.
City officials confirmed at the City Council regular meeting late Monday that they have an agreement to purchase the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S. (VFW) Post 280 on Ashley Street for $865,000.
"The City’s short-term plan is to use the building to accommodate social service organizations, primarily Room at the Inn, a community organization that provides unsheltered people with a warm, safe place to sleep," states a post on Columbia's BeHeard.Como site.
Room at the Inn is a non-profit volunteer organization that provides a place to sleep for those in Columbia experiencing homelessness in the winter.
In the past, the organization has moved from place to place — generally church locations — during the winter months.
Buying VFW Post 280 will provide a more permanent place for Room at the Inn's services, at the very least for this winter, said Debby Graham, board president for Room at the Inn.
"We are confident we will be able to use this for as long as we need," Graham said. "It is a great building for what we need."
City officials said they are leaving open the option of allowing other nonprofit agencies to use some of the space.
The Voluntary Action Center is in the process of envisioning a homeless opportunity campus on property near the VFW location. Planning for services to be offered is underway but construction of a building is expected to take several years.
Sydney Olsen, Columbia's public information officer, said the city chose the building because of its location and its size. Both make the building more appealing than the Boone County Fair Grounds, which was used as a last resort to extend the shelter season last winter.
"The site is approximately 2.70 acres and is located between the City’s Municipal Power Plant and Interstate 70," according to the BeHeard.Como site.
Olsen also confirmed that the city has not yet purchased the building. Council will be asked to approve the purchase at its next regular meeting on Oct. 17.
The city does not yet have a plan for the VFW building after the opportunity campus opens. City officials are looking for resident feedback on how to use the building when the time comes.
There will be an on-site public input meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 at the VFW Post 280 picnic shelter, 1509 Ashley St.
The comments made at this meeting and before the deadline of Oct. 10 midnight will be shared with the city council at their Oct. 17 meeting.
According to the city's website, the main building is "approximately 13,500 square feet and includes a large, open-space meeting room with a seating capacity of 300, several smaller rooms that contain a game room and lounge, offices and a commercial kitchen. A 3,000 square-foot outdoor picnic shelter is located on the east end of the property and is part of the sale."