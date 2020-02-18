A Vibez Lounge spokesperson pushed back Tuesday on the police explanation of a Feb. 2 shooting outside the club that left a security staff member dead.
In response to a community briefing video released by the Columbia Police Department on Monday, Vibez spokesperson Tyree Byndom provided an updated statement that said, “We are not happy with (the video).”
The shooting, which took place near the club at 19 N. Fifth St., resulted in the death of Tershawn E. Kitchen, 34, and an injury to an unidentified woman. The Police Department has arrested and detained Curtis Allen Lewis in connection with the shooting, according to a Feb. 2 news release.
The video contained a still image captured by in-car video of the street outside the club and noted how the officers’ visibility from their vehicle was impaired. However, Vibez’s statement said the image “is probably the worse screenshot that they could have chosen” out of all footage in order to “serve their narrative to lay the blame on someone else.”
“(The police) didn’t even take a screenshot to show an officer providing life-saving processes with our employee ... which could have easily proved the case,” Byndom said in an interview Monday evening.
In an earlier statement on Feb. 6, Vibez claimed police deterred its employees from providing medical attention to Kitchen and were slow in taking such action themselves.
Police and representatives of the club have differed in their versions of what happened in the wake of the shooting.
In the Feb. 6 statement, Vibez criticized the Police Department’s actions and conduct before and after the shooting. The Feb. 6 statement claimed relevant security footage from a camera in a nearby parking garage might never be made available.
In Monday’s video, police said under Missouri’s Sunshine Law, law enforcement can’t release records, including videos, related to pending criminal investigations until they have been closed.
Byndom also expressed disappointment about the fact that Sgt. Clinton Sinclair was chosen as the spokesperson in the police video.
“It’s like a slap in the face,” he said. “Sinclair had some really bad interactions with our staff,” referring to those interactions as “not professional” and “very aggressive.”
The Police Department did not respond Tuesday to the Missourian’s requests for comment.