The victim of a shots-fired incident early Sunday has died from his injuries, and one suspect has been charged with second-degree murder.

Joseph Hecht, 38, of Sturgeon died Sunday due to injuries from a gunshot wound.

Kesan Tyree McNeal, 23, of Columbia was arrested Sunday, taken Boone County Jail and charged in connection with the incident. Columbia police are looking for a second suspect.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Eighth and Locust streets.

Officers learned one gunshot victim, later identified as Hecht, had been taken in a private vehicle to a local hospital for advanced medical care before officers and Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene.

Police police are now asking for help in locating a second suspect. They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

