The victim of a shooting early Saturday has died from his injuries, and one suspect has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Joseph Hecht, 38, of Sturgeon died Sunday due to injuries from a gunshot wound.

Kesan Tyree McNeal, 23, of Columbia was arrested Sunday and taken to Boone County Jail. Columbia police are looking for a second suspect.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:20 a.m. Saturday near Eighth and Locust streets.

Officers learned one gunshot victim, later identified as Hecht, had been taken in a private vehicle to a local hospital for advanced medical care before officers and Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene.

Police are now asking for help in locating a second suspect. They say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Police Department at 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 .

