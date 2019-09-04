One of the victims in a Labor Day shooting in Columbia was an 11-year-old girl who suffered a broken leg from a bullet and graze wound to her back, according to police.
Details about the incident, which occurred along I-70 near Stadium Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, were disclosed in a probable cause statement that police filed in the arrest of the suspect, Demetris L. Shaw. The 18-year-old Columbia resident, who was on probation for another firearm felony at the time of his arrest, is in Boone County jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon. No bond has been set.
In addition to the child, an adult was also injured in the shooting. It was that victim's statements, police said in a press release, that led them to Shaw.
Shaw has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the second-degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Police say Shaw fired the gun from at a moving vehicle on a public highway from the passenger seat of an SUV.
This is not the first time Shaw has been accused of firing a weapon from a car: In April, according to court papers, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years supervised probation in a 2017 case involving the discharge of a firearm at a person from a vehicle.