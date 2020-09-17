Residents of The Vineyards in east Columbia shared their thoughts with park planners Wednesday night about how 43.5 acres of parkland should be developed.
The outdoor open house on Dumas Drive occurred on a cool summer evening as construction workers continued site work for future homes in the neighborhood. Those who attended offered feedback on plans for a parking lot, a walking trail and the potential affect on traffic.
The park is undeveloped and features an 11-acre fishing lake managed by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Development plans also include a fishing dock, a sidewalk along Dumas Drive, a 21-space parking lot with a motion-sensing light and a drinking fountain. Future plans call for a trail that would go all around the lake.
About 20 attended the meeting, where Senior Parks Planner Toney Lowery shared the plans. Lowery said the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department plans to leave a buffer of trees between the parking lot and the neighborhood, “so we can be good neighbors.”
The motion-sensing light would be less of a distraction than a light that stays on all night long, Lowery said. “And if you live in one of the nearby houses and see the light come on at 3 a.m. when you are getting a drink of water, now you know something is going on over there.”
The parking lot is required as part of the access requirements in the city’s partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation for management of the lake. One of the parking spaces would be accessible to people with disabilities.
Ed and Julie Williams enjoyed taking their grandchildren to the parks before the pandemic set in and are excited that it will be developed. They’d like a parking lot on the west side of the park, where they live.
“If there’s a lot of traffic (in this neighborhood), they would have to eventually,” Julie Williams said.
Neighborhood resident Manda Robinson and her husband, Kevin, would like to see a playground for the neighborhood’s children. Manda Robinson, like a few of her neighbors, worries about traffic.
“Traffic is a big concern because we live on Spring Mountain Road and it is the main road (for accessing the park),” she said.
Mary Elliott and her family moved into the neighborhood about a year ago. She wasn’t as concerned about traffic as she was the size of the parking lot, which she said could “be a bit of an eyesore.”
“Twenty-one spots is more than they need. Street parking is also available,” Elliott said, adding that some of the money for the lot could be better spent on a playground.
“There are certainly a lot of children in the area, and a playground could attract more. ... I feel like we would use the trails a lot.”
Park Development Superintendent Mike Snyder said it would make sense to create a hybrid park with a small playground and plenty of natural area. He doesn’t anticipate the park getting too busy.
“It should have sporadic use, maybe 50 people in a day but spread out throughout the day. It is more passive recreation filling a neighborhood need.”
Other people asked about shelters near the docks, bow hunting and the use of kayaks and canoes. Hunting is unlikely, Lowery said.
“It’s not really conducive to hunting,” Lowery said. “There needs to be a 100-foot distance from property lines, and it leaves only a narrow area.”
Lowery said that if all goes “slick as glass,” the plan could be approved in late October or early November and development could start in early winter.