Because of technical difficulties, the first Virtual Black Business Expo & Pitch Competition has been rescheduled to Monday.
Hosted and organized by Innovated Dreamz LLC, the event focuses on helping local Black entrepreneurs develop their business ideas and assist them with existing city resources, according to a news release from Innovated Dreamz.
“We hope to see everyone who came out to join us next week,” said Cory Crosby, CEO of Innovated Dreamz and host of the event. “The best thing for us to do is come back.”
The second round of the competition will be held, in-person at 6 p.m. Dec. 14, at The Atrium, 22 N. Tenth St.
Information on the reschedule will be sent out to participants.
Individuals interested in watching can look for updates at Innovated Dreamz and on the group’s Facebook page.