The Columbia Area Career Center will host a Virtual Career Showcase from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 14 to give high school students, families and other community members information about the educational opportunities available in the 2021-22 school year.
The showcase will allow participants to talk with instructors, participate in interactive labs, view examples of student work and see how classes and resources are relevant to a student’s future career and college success.
The event will be held on Zoom. You can register for the showcase and view prizes that will be awarded through a raffle on the center's website.
"Every year, we open our doors to showcase this gem in the community,” Brandon Russell, director of career, technical and adult education for Columbia Public Schools, said in a news release. "This year, like everywhere, we are adapting. Our team plans to give live, interactive online presentations to help incoming and current high school students make big decisions about their futures."
Sponsors of the event include the career center's partners in education, Big O Tire at MFA Oil Co. and MU Operations; as well as Big Tree Medical Home, Dryer Shoe Store, Emery Sapp and Sons, Flying Cow, Hemme Construction, Hoot Design Co., Iron Workers Local 396, Jaron Vail and family, Luke Paxton, Moberly Area Community College, Missouri State University, PWArchitects, Ragtag Cinema, Seville Woodworks, Stephens College, Veterans United Home Loans, Wendy’s of Missouri and White Dog Promotions.