The music of Beethoven, Bach, Strauss and Coleridge-Taylor will help a local organization shelter the homeless this winter.
Room at the Inn hosted a virtual fundraising concert at 2:30 p.m. Sunday to seek support for the coming winter. At most, about 60 people watched the show at the same time. Many audience members commented and said it was a blessing to have the live concert.
There were three artists who performed in the show: pianist Ayako Tsuruta, violinist Holly Piccoli and tenor Kyle Stegall. The three musicians played together at the First Baptist Church of Columbia. Laura Bolerjack, a Room at the Inn board member, praised the artists at the beginning of the show because they "have donated their time and talents, knowing the special power music has to stir the soul and to connect us to one another’s humanity."
Along with Beethoven, Bach, Strauss and Coleridge-Taylor, the artists performed music by living composers Polina Nazaykinskaya and Calvin Bowman, according to Room at the Inn’s official website. The audience also watched a performance of Bowman’s art songs with words by Michael Leunig, a living poet.
The concert consisted of trios, duets and solos. It began with a solo entitled "Hope" composed by Nazaykinskaya.
"It is a composition truly born of our times," Bolerjack said. "Make today’s music breathe new life into the hope, which earns within all our hearts."
This event was to seek donations from the public to support Room at the Inn as it prepares to help the homeless during the coming winter. The organization was started by Missouri United Methodist Church and Calvary Episcopal Church. More than 500 volunteers served at the shelter, which provides a warm and safe place for the homeless, in Columbia during 2017 winter season, according to a July 16 news release.
Bolerjack said money raised during the virtual concert would help Room at the Inn provide food and shelter to homeless members of the community.
Stegall thanked the audience before the finale of the concert, and he hoped it would give people a moment of pause.
"Looking forward to the winter months, the mission of Room at the Inn has become a bit more difficult given this pandemic," Stegall said, encouraging people to visit the organization's website, roomattheinncomo.org, to learn how to help more.
Debby Graham, president of Room at the Inn, was grateful for the three talented musicians who gave their time to promote the organization's mission.
"I think it was a fantastic musical event just based on the music itself," Graham said. "For Room at the Inn, it has been a gift for us, but I think in turn, we’ve given a gift to the community."
Room at the Inn will continue to raise funds after the concert, Graham said. People can make a donation on Room at the Inn’s official website or mail to PO Box 272, Columbia, MO 65205.