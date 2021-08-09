A virtual open house will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the construction of the new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge near Rocheport, according to a Monday release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Project plans are being finalized and construction is expected to begin later in the year.
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission selected the Lunda Team as the design build contractor of the project in July. MoDOT staff and representatives from the Lunda Team will be giving a presentation Wednesday to provide more details on the project and be available for questions.
The presentation will be repeated approximately every 20 minutes and will include renderings of what the bridge will look like, construction timelines, details on the replacement of the Route BB interchange and where motorists and residents will first see work on the project.
Registration details and further information is available on the MoDOT Rocheport Bridge website.
The project details and presentation will also be posted on the website following the meeting.
All participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during Wednesday's meeting.