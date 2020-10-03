Dozens of commissions, advisory boards and task forces that make recommendations to the Columbia City Council and meet other city government responsibilities have resumed their regular schedules since suspending meetings during the early part of the coronavirus pandemic.
But only a handful of them are giving the public an opportunity to attend those meetings remotely, whether through Zoom, conference calls or other methods.
The city staff will ask the City Council on Monday night for its advice about whether and when those groups should allow a remote option for the public to observe. Under the Missouri Sunshine Law, most boards and commissions are required to give the public virtual access only if a majority of its members are also meeting virtually rather than in person, according to a staff memo to the council.
The city has more than 40 boards, commissions and task forces ranging from those who are purely advisory to others that have statutory obligations, such as the Board of Adjustment and the Planning and Zoning Commission. The staff memo says that for the latter type of groups, "a 'see and be seen' standard is important to ensure all of the underlying statutory and due process requirements are met.
Other groups to which that standard should apply include the Personnel Advisory Board, the Citizens Police Review Board, the Human Rights Commission and the Historic Preservation Commission. A full list is included in the memo.
In other action Monday night, the council will hear a report on the process and timeline for distributing another $737,588 in Community Development Block Grant money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for coronavirus relief. This marks the third round of block grant funding under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, according to a memo from the Housing Programs Division.
The memo offers a detailed timeline for determining what priorities the money should go toward. The city's Housing and Community Development Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on Oct. 21, and focus groups are planned for the following week. The city anticipates submitting a plan to Housing and Urban Development early next year, getting approval in February and distributing the money some time in May.
The council near the beginning of its meeting will get a COVID-19 update from the staff of the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services and is expected to ratify the most recent public health order issued by Health Director Stephanie Browning.
The council also will:
- Hear a report on a draft audit of the city's utilities conducted by Rubin Brown. The audit recommends several steps the utilities and the Finance Department can take to make its accounting more efficient and timely.
- Hold a public hearing on plans to install $300,000 worth of fencing and window panels on the parking garage at Fifth and Walnut streets to deter people from jumping off it.
- Hold a public hearing and vote on whether to move forward with $100,000 worth of proposed improvements to Again Street Park. Plans call for resurfacing a basketball court, replacing a drinking fountain, improving a baseball field and installing an accessible sidewalk from the basketball court to the sidewalk on Pershing Avenue. If approved, the work is scheduled to begin this fall and be done by summer 2021.
The full agenda for Monday's meeting can be viewed here.