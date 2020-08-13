Want to support Columbia businesses that are struggling through the pandemic and not leave your couch?

A telethon has been organized with that goal. It's called "Support Columbia’s Downtown Virtual Telethon," and will be held Saturday.

The event is being organized by Better NonProfits/Armchair Telethon. People can watch and participate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

You can donate money directly to stores and receive a gift card of the same amount, said Sean Spence, coordinator for the telethon.

"We are doing the telethon because our downtown businesses are struggling," Spence said. "This is a very tough time for them. (It's) not going to solve the problem by any means, but (local stores) need all the help they can get."

About 30 local businesses are participating, including Shakespeare’s Pizza and Yellow Dog Bookshop, according to the Support Columbia's Downtown news release.

Entertainment is also planned. Go to the Support Columbia's Downtown's website to check the performance schedule, Spence said.

"The telethon is going to a day of fun and entertainment, and shining a spotlight on downtown businesses," he said. "I hope the whole city (will watch the telethon) to help the local businesses."

