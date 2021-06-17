Virtual warfare, parenthood and trauma intersect in new GreenHouse play

“Grounded,” GreenHouse Theatre Project’s first in-person performance since September 2019, displays the “video-gamifying of war,” said the play’s director, David Wilson.
The play is a one-woman show about a fighter pilot and begins with a high-energy recounting of flying F-16 aircraft in the wide-open blue. Elizabeth Braaten Palmieri, in the role of the Pilot, stands against a glowing projection of a cloud-dotted sky while around her — in the outdoor theater space created in the Arcade District, between train tracks and College Avenue — daylight fades in a gradient from orange to gray-violet.
This initial thrill at the beginning of the show peels away as the narrative explores darker aspects of U.S. military service and the devastating consequences of drone warfare.
In “Grounded,” an unplanned pregnancy ends a fighter pilot’s career in the sky. She is then tethered to operating military drones from a windowless trailer outside Las Vegas. The Pilot hunts for military targets by day and returns to her roles as a mother and wife by night. As a search for a high-profile target intensifies, the boundaries between the desert on her screen and the desert in which she lives begin to blur.
The show is the latest in a series of site-specific pieces GreenHouse is known for. The company chooses unconventional locations for performance that connect to and enhance the story. This style emphasizes the audience’s awareness of place rather than lifting them into a fictionalized world. When the fiction of theater is on full display, what is real is ultimately the lessons the audience takes away.
For Wilson, who is also involved in the True/False Film Fest, site-sympathetic work disrupts the traditional spaces of theater and changes the conversation around performances. That makes it more like a film, he said.
GreenHouse carried its site-specific style through the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine. Exploring the possibilities of remote theater, Palmieri performed Lauren Gunderson’s play “Natural Shocks” on Zoom, a medium uniquely suited to conveying the claustrophobic experience of a woman trapped in her basement, waiting out disasters both naturally occurring and man-made.
Now, in GreenHouse’s first live theater event since the onset of the pandemic, the cast and crew of “Grounded” blend two worlds, real and virtual.
Projected animations created by Chelsea Myers create the illusion of the sky, the desert and the screen of the drone controls. Sound design by Tim Pilcher creates an atmospheric experience, drawing on music and aviation sounds to set the scene. Jordan Lundy did the lighting design, Allie Blaylock stage-managed the production and Anna Sundberg served as an acting coach.
The kaleidoscopic nature of the award-winning 2013 script unfolds different meanings with each twist of perspective.
“For me, it’s a lot about parenthood,” Wilson said. The last five pages of the script, when the Pilot’s realities begin to fray, were gut-wrenching for Palmieri, who is also a parent.
“I could empathize with the situation,” Palmieri said. “Something changes in you; something shifts when you become a mom.”
“One can step back broader,” Wilson said, “and think about how machinery is changing our world.”
“Grounded” touches on the steep costs of drone warfare. At one point in the script, the Pilot says her training cost a million dollars. The true expense of drones, which are operated by both the Department of Defense and the CIA, is cloaked in secrecy.
The play also emphasizes the Pilot’s experience with trauma. Research has shown drone analysts and operators are exposed to graphic violence and experience similar levels of combat stress as military members on the ground.
A shrouded warfront initially pursued after 9/11, drone combat was expanded throughout the following decade under the Obama administration. The rationale was that it would be a safer form of engagement, pinpointing terrorists while sparing U.S. troops. But the reality, according to independent investigations, is not as precise or surgical as its proponents in military and government claim. Drone attacks have brought heavy civilian death tolls.
The Bureau of Investigative Journalism has documented between 8,858 and 16,901 people killed in drone strikes since it began collecting data in 2010. Among those, between 910 and 2,200 are estimated to be civilian deaths.
Under the Trump administration, drone operations expanded further with reduced restrictions and a new base in Libya.
Blurring physical and geographical boundaries has created the conditions for a state of constant warfare, according to a pacifist Quaker lobby group.
“Grounded” encapsulates these realities, depicting a woman living at the edge of her ethics, experiencing a breakdown in distinctions between home and abroad, defense and attack, righteous hellfire and devastating violence.
The play seems suited to the post-pandemic world as people attempt to navigate the dizzying experience of bifurcated realities existing online and in physical space.
The production also forces the audience to consider the problematic notion of American exceptionalism and what takes place beyond the nation’s borders.
“I think it’s a really complex moment,” Wilson said of producing this play at the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic’s immediate effects in Missouri. “On one hand, things feel really almost normal in Columbia.”
On the other hand, Wilson said, “We know that worldwide, plenty of people are still dealing with the pandemic and dying.”
“Grounded” runs at 8:30 p.m. through Saturday at 711 N. College Ave. Visit the GreenHouse website for more information.