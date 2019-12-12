For Agedria Kelly, 24, being able to afford gifts for her children this Christmas is extremely difficult.
“I’m not working at this time,” she said. “I am pregnant and sick, so I signed up so that my daughters could get gifts.”
The program Kelly signed up for to help her this Christmas is the 36th annual Holiday Program of the Voluntary Action Center, held Thursday and Friday at Woodcrest Church.
Bikes, clothings, toys and food lined the hallways and gym of the church, ready to be taken by families who need them the most. Families who signed up for the program are able to come in and get gifts personalized to them. Anita Williams, who came to pick up gifts for her family, welcomes the spirit behind the event.
“It’s a blessing,” she said. “It’s amazing that they have kind people with good hearts.”
Over its 36 years of hosting this program, VAC has developed a process to help make sure it can serve as many of those in need in the Columbia community.
It all starts with a signup period, lasting for six weeks, where people with children age 18 and under can sign up at the VAC.
At the same time, agency partners are signing up clients for the program.
Once applications are processed, wish lists from families are finalized and those families are matched with sponsors. Sponsors can be churches, businesses, groups of friends or individuals.
This year, the VAC will serve 948 families. The organization works with more than a dozen partner agencies to help serve families throughout the Columbia area.
VAC Program Coordinator Christy Lowe helps with organizing, collecting and distributing gifts. For her, the program is a way to help those who may be in need enjoy the holiday time.
“It helps those in our community who are struggling this time of year,” she said. “It’s hard enough for a lot of people to get the simple things, but also providing for their children.”
The program takes volunteers to help distribute items to families. The VAC reaches out through social media, press releases and word of mouth to find volunteers.
One volunteer, Donna Murray, has worked with the program for 25 years, after retiring from the VA hospital. She appreciates that the program has been able to helps nearly a thousand families provide for themselves.
“Because I have been on the receiving end myself, it makes you realize that you’re helping a lot of people,” she said.
Throughout the day, families come in to check in with the VAC volunteers. Once their stuff is packed up by volunteers, they drive to the back of the church, where volunteers meet them to help them load their gifts into their cars.
Murray has witnessed many special moments in her time volunteering.
“We had a father who had four children who we brought the gifts out to and he started to break down,” she said. “To see a father cry is rare.”
The program was held all day Thursday and continues all day Friday, ending at 3 p.m.
Volunteer Mary Patton says the program is extremely important to her.
“I’ve started volunteering 11 years ago, and I haven’t missed a year since,” she said.
Supervising editor is Fred Anklam Jr.