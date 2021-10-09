The Voluntary Action Center has run out of funds for direct rental and mortgage assistance associated with pandemic relief.
VAC Director Ed Stansberry told the Missourian that the social services group ran out of money for direct rent and mortgage payments before the Supreme Court's struck down the federal eviction moratorium in August.
With that restriction lifted more persons locally are expected to need assistance in making rent because of reduced income from employment issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
VAC continues to provide housing assistance programs geared toward homelessness but has distributed all funds for those in danger of eviction, he said.
"You basically have to be homeless in order to receive those funds, so it's not quite the assistance that somebody who's in their home and maybe behind on their rent and in danger of being evicted [could use]," Stansberry said.
The primary grant source for direct payments, from the Community Development Block Grant Program had "the lowest barrier" to receive housing assistance after financial impact from the pandemic. Stansberry added that he sees no similar funds on the horizon similar to those offered through CDBG.
Since running out assistance, VAC has been referring people to State Assistance for Housing Relief for Renters (SAFHR) program from the Missouri Housing Development Commission. Stansberry said that VAC has been sending clients to local service agency Love Columbia for help applying to the program.
The SAFHR Program can cover up to 12 months in missed rent and utility bills and up to three months for the future.
VAC has provided rent and mortgage assistance for the past ten years but expanded those services to meet need created by the pandemic.
Stansberry said that VAC distributed $382,000 in rental and mortgage assistance to 267 households during the pandemic across all grant sources — serving three times as many families as they had in 2019.
The organization anticipates that they will have distributed $550,000 to 350 households by the end of 2021.
Stansberry noted that Columbia lacks affordable housing to meet people's needs because "so much of the housing that this community has developed ... have been directed at students or higher income folks."