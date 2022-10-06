Five groups of volunteers from the Missouri Speleological Survey (MSS) canoed the waters from the Devil’s Icebox and explored its unmapped passages in one of the most extensive efforts yet to add to the cave’s map published in 1960.
In the process of mapping, one of the groups went through a hole and discovered a room they could stand in. The room was decorated with a number of sparkly calcite deposits and a “pool” of water with deposits surrounding it and crystals growing around the edges.
The “pool” found in the room, named Crystal Flats Palace, is a “very delicate, very special” finding, said Roxie Campbell, the park naturalist at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park.
Usually every fall and spring, a smaller group of volunteers from the Devil’s Icebox Cave Institute researches inside the caves. Past efforts to map more areas of the cave had been minimal compared to what happened last Saturday, said Campbell, who has worked around 30 years at the park.
“Jeffrey Crews (former MSS president) has been working on this survey for a couple of years but, with very limited access to this cave, it has been slow going,” the survey read.
This time, 25 volunteers and staff divided their tasks to include the extensive passages on the map. Some guest keepers sketched and drew with symbols and legends when navigating the passages, while others used instruments to compass bearings and get distance measurements, Campbell said. The data was then uploaded to a software to map the additional several hundred feet of passages.
“We were fortunate that they came to our location last Saturday and spent their time and talent to do this mapping for us,” she added.
The total reported footage of the cave now, including the dive survey, is 6.79 miles, Jeffrey Crews, a geologist with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, said in an email. The Devil's Icebox Cave is the seventh longest in Missouri out of 7,000 caves.
In the room discovered during the latest survey, the volunteers saw two spotted salamanders, which is very rare, Campbell said.
“Caves don’t usually have many animals, finding two in a room is unusual,” she said.
Among the animals found at the Devil’s Icebox are grey bats, with an estimate of five to six thousand, revealed by a video monitoring the cave this summer. The cave is also home to an endemic flatworm, the pink planarian, which is not found to live anywhere else in the world except Devil’s Icebox, Campbell said.
The information obtained during the research and mapping is stored in the geology office of the Department of Natural Resources.
“It is something that can be referenced for many years to come,” Campbell said.
The mapping also serves for the public to visualize the passages of Devil’s Icebox, since the cave is now closed to the public to protect the safety of wildlife and visitors, she added.
Visitors can still access Connor’s Cave, which is to the left of the cave entrance and goes back about 160 feet.
Campbell said she would like to host MSS again for several years until all the passages known get mapped.