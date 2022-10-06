Five groups of volunteers from the Missouri Speleological Survey (MSS) canoed the waters from the Devil’s Icebox and explored its unmapped passages in one of the most extensive efforts yet to add to the cave’s map published in 1960.

In the process of mapping, one of the groups went through a hole and discovered a room they could stand in. The room was decorated with a number of sparkly calcite deposits and a “pool” of water with deposits surrounding it and crystals growing around the edges.

