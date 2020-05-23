Columbia Parks and Recreation and Columbia TreeKeepers volunteers handed out 800 tree seedlings in a "drive-through style" giveaway at Cosmopolitan Park on Saturday.

The event had great turnout, according to a social media post by the department. Dozens of cars lined up, and all of the seedlings were distributed.

The giveaway was rescheduled from its original date in April and given a new format because of COVID-19.

It is one of the department's annual Arbor Day events, which honor Columbia’s commitment to being designed a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation, according to a news release.

  • General reporter, summer 2020 Studying data journalism Reach me at jlx4y@mail.missouri.edu

  • Galen Bacharier is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. He has previously reported on state government and higher education. Reach him at galenbacharier@gmail.com or on Twitter @galenbacharier.

