Columbia Parks and Recreation and Columbia TreeKeepers volunteers handed out 800 tree seedlings in a "drive-through style" giveaway at Cosmopolitan Park on Saturday.
The event had great turnout, according to a social media post by the department. Dozens of cars lined up, and all of the seedlings were distributed.
Wow! What a turnout for our Parks Division Arbor Day tree giveaway! The Covid 19 “drive-through style” event was a great success. We handed out all 800 trees in less than two hours. Enjoy planting your trees and helping Mother Earth!￼. We will see you next year. #TreesMatter pic.twitter.com/nSGsRZqDQO— ColumbiaMoParksRec (@CoMoParksandRec) May 23, 2020
The giveaway was rescheduled from its original date in April and given a new format because of COVID-19.
It is one of the department's annual Arbor Day events, which honor Columbia’s commitment to being designed a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation, according to a news release.