A temporary warming center at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church was open all three nights over the weekend to provide a warm shelter for some of Columbia's unhoused population during the onset of cold weather. 

The CoMo Mobile Aid Collective and Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church worked together to create the shelter, which will extend until Nov. 28 as cold temperatures continue. The warming center is staffed by volunteers.

  • City/County Government and Neighborhoods reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and international studies. Reach me at teaganking@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • City and county government reporter, fall 2022. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

