A temporary warming center at Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church was open all three nights over the weekend to provide a warm shelter for some of Columbia's unhoused population during the onset of cold weather.
The CoMo Mobile Aid Collective and Wilkes Boulevard United Methodist Church worked together to create the shelter, which will extend until Nov. 28 as cold temperatures continue. The warming center is staffed by volunteers.
The city will fund a warming center through Turning Point, which operates out of the church beginning Nov. 28. CoMo Mobile also listed 4-A-Change and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia as supporters in an Instagram post about the warming center.
Winter shelter Room at the Inn will also open Nov. 28. City Manager De'Carlon Seewood said at last week's City Council meeting that the shelter is expected to start the season at the City of Refuge building before moving to the VFW.
Pastor Brad Bryan said Wilkes and the aid collective had been separately watching weather forecasts and trying to find a solution for coping with predicted cold weather. Bryan said he talked with Catherine Armbrust of CoMo Mobile Aid Collective to coordinate volunteers and discussed the idea with the church council leadership before spreading the word last week on Facebook.
The warming center did not have staffing or beds, but the coalition gathered their experienced volunteers and bedding from donations. The groups put together the plan for the warming center within the past week.
"No one was ready for the early drop in temperature," Bryan said. "No cots, no blankets, no pillows, just a place to stay and bathrooms they can use."
The space includes room for about 30 people, who line up outside before the doors open at 7 p.m. Guests check in at a table set up near the door, where they can drop off their bags and pick up blankets and bedding.
On Sunday night, two volunteers with CoMo Mobile Aid's Med Team helped check people in and passed out supplies. They also directed visitors to one of three rooms: one for single men, single women and married couples respectively.
Erin, who gave only her first name, slept overnight at the church Sunday night. She said she hadn't used the Turning Point facilities at the church in a while, but the extreme change in temperature was mentally stressful so she was glad to have an option.
Bryan said the new warming center is a better alternative to the Wabash Bus Station previously used by the city. CoMo Mobile wrote on social media that "They're still on the floor. But now we've got carpet for 2/3rds of the sleepers, running water, two bathrooms, and space to actually spread out."
Bryan also said many guests were telling him they've been getting much better sleep over the past few days than they get sleeping outside.
"The main thing we hear is that some of our friends have gotten a deeper sleep than they've gotten in months," he said.
Bonnie Jo Laughlin slept at the warming center over the weekend and said she'd been using every service available through the church.
She also said she was thankful for the option since the city's facilities were not open yet. Laughlin said she previously went to the mayor's office to push them to open their facilities sooner and is frustrated with their pace.
Laughlin said she hopes those using the warming center are grateful for the option because the church did not have to provide a place for people to sleep.
"(Pastor Bryan) went way above and beyond the call of duty because no one else would have," she said.