Volunteer for a 'planting day' June 19-20 to help bring Columbia bioretention basins to life and improve waterway health.

The two day event goes from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. June 19-20. The location, south of Columbia near Highway 63, will be provided after signing up, according to a Boone County Resource Management news release. 

Group sizes will be limited to 10 people and physical distancing will be in place to follow county health orders and CDC recommendations. 

Volunteers will plant native species in bioretention basins to slow and clean stormwater runoff from waterways. The basins are a part of the Greater Bonne Femme Watershed that, "holds a variety of unique natural resources that support farming, wildlife, and residential areas," according to the release. 

To sign up go to shorturl.at/bqxM3 or call 573-886-4330. For more information email stormwater@boonecountymo.org

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, summer 2020 Studying magazine journalism Reach me at tacdg6@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.