Volunteer for a 'planting day' June 19-20 to help bring Columbia bioretention basins to life and improve waterway health.
The two day event goes from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. June 19-20. The location, south of Columbia near Highway 63, will be provided after signing up, according to a Boone County Resource Management news release.
Group sizes will be limited to 10 people and physical distancing will be in place to follow county health orders and CDC recommendations.
Volunteers will plant native species in bioretention basins to slow and clean stormwater runoff from waterways. The basins are a part of the Greater Bonne Femme Watershed that, "holds a variety of unique natural resources that support farming, wildlife, and residential areas," according to the release.
To sign up go to shorturl.at/bqxM3 or call 573-886-4330. For more information email stormwater@boonecountymo.org.