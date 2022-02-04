The City of Columbia will open a temporary warming center at Wabash Bus Station on Sunday night due to temperatures below 15 degrees.
The station will be open 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday at 126 N. Tenth St. to provide a place for people who cannot access other shelters. This warming center serves as a last resort for people experiencing homelessness.
The overnight warming center was open Tuesday through Friday, according to previous Missourian reporting, but will not be open Saturday night.
The city provides a network of warming centers for extreme temperatures. These are available to the public during the normal business hours of each building. Lobbies, restrooms, drinking fountains and other public areas can accessed during this time.
Daily warming centers are located at:
The Activity and Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St.
Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.
St. Francis House, 901 Range Line St.