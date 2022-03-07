Columbia will open its temporary overnight warming center at Wabash Bus Station on Monday night, because the National Weather Service forecasts an overnight low of 25 degrees Fahrenheit.
Located at 126 N. Tenth St., the Wabash Bus Station will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m, according to the news release. It also operates as a warming center during the day from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Columbia City Council voted to raise the temperature threshold to open for Wabash Bus Station to 25 degrees in early February, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The center is part of Columbia's effort to ensure access to overnight emergency shelters as the preferred option for persons experiencing unsheltered homelessness.
The city of Columbia coordinates with other warming centers for those who need shelter from extreme cold. These warming centers are open to the general public during the building's normal business hours:
ARC (Activity and Recreation Center), 1701 W. Ash St.
Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.
St. Francis House, 901 Range Line St.
More information on warming centers and official shelters can be found on the city of Columbia website.