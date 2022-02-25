The city of Columbia will open its overnight warming center at Wabash Bus Station on Saturday night due to forecasted temperatures below 25 degrees.
The center, which is located at 126 N. 10th St., will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wabash Bus Station also operates as a warming center during the day from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. A private security company staffs the center when it is open.
Additional warming centers in Columbia include:
- ARC (Activity and Recreation Center), at 1701 W. Ash St.
- Boone County Government Center, at 801 E. Walnut St.
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, at 1005 W. Worley St.
- Columbia Public Library, at 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, at 1108 W. Ash St.
- Salvation Army Harbor House, at 602 N. Ann St.
- St. Francis House, at 901 Range Line St.
All warming centers are open to the public during the buildings' normal business hours.