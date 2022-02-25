The Wabash warming center opened later than its scheduled opening time Friday amid freezing temperatures. At noon, the temperature was 21 degrees Fahrenheit, and Columbia City Councilperson Pat Fowler said she received a message that Wabash had not been opened yet.
At 1:10 p.m., Fowler received a message stating the doors were still locked. She was then in contact with the City Manager and confirmed later to a Missourian reporter that a CPD officer had opened the doors.
Public Information Officer Sydney Olsen confirmed via email that Wabash opened at 1:15 p.m. Friday. The CPD officer was late to open the warming center because of a police emergency, Olsen said.
Citadel, the security firm charged with staffing Wabash, was unable to provide staffing, Olsen said. On days when Citadel cannot provide the staff, the responsibility falls onto CPD.