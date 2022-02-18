The city of Columbia will open the temporary overnight warming center at the Wabash Bus Station to Columbia's unhoused population Saturday evening.
The center will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. at 126 N. Tenth St.
The temporary opening is due to the National Weather Service forecast of overnight low temperatures below 25 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday evening.
Saturday evening will be the fourth consecutive day the center has opened because of the winter weather. The center opens any time the temperature dips below 25 degrees. The 10-degree raise from the previous threshold was approved at a Feb. 7 City Council meeting.
There are also daytime warming centers in Columbia, which are open during normal business hours regardless of temperature. The public is also allowed access to public areas, such as lobbies, restrooms and drinking fountains.
Columbia's warming centers include:
- ARC (Activity and Recreation Center), 1701 W. Ash St.
- Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
- Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
- Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.
- St. Francis House, 901 Range Line St.
- Wabash Bus Station, 126 N. 10th St.