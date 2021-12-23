As staying outside in the winter night comes with risks of frostbite, hypothermia and other dangers, the City of Columbia provides a last resort at Wabash Bus Station to those trying to stay warm on nights when the temperature is predicted to go below 9 degrees.
The city website describes the overnight warming center as “a refuge of last resort for persons unwilling or unable to access local emergency shelter services.”
The City Council has been asked to consider opening Wabash for more nights by adopting a higher temperature to trigger its opening. It has not acted on that request.
When the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures below 9 degrees for the hours of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., the Wabash emergency warming center is activated.
The station opens its door at 7 p.m., allowing anyone seeking shelter in and out until transit operations start at 6 a.m. The warming center closes 40 minutes before Columbia’s six routes’ buses converge at the station at 6:40 a.m. to start the day of transporting commuters across town.
Debby Graham, board president of Room at the Inn, a low-barrier shelter provided through area churches, said, “I’m just grateful that there is an option when we are forced to turn folks away. There is an option now that they can go to Wabash … (and they) don’t have to stay outside all night in dangerous temperatures or conditions.”
Emergency no-barrier overnight warming centers aren’t available to most Missouri residents. The city, unlike St. Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield, provides a space where people can come in and out throughout the night with no questions asked.
“This is an acknowledgment that spaces are needed for people to be safe and to survive,” said community activist Jeff Stack. “Because you know, in a couple of weeks from now, it could be well below zero and people may need the space like this.”
Most cities have low-barrier shelters like Room at the Inn, which has a one-hour period beginning at 7 p.m. where people can enter to stay the night.
After that time, people are not allowed in and out with the exceptions for one smoke break, a job or medical emergency. As long as someone can take care of their personal needs and doesn’t participate in illegal activity or drug use while in the shelter, they are free to stay the night, according to Graham.
However, shelters like Room at the Inn fill up on cold nights.
“When the weather gets really bad?” Graham said. “Yes, we will have to turn people away, and it is very hard for our staff and our volunteers to do.”
Room at the Inn currently has a capacity of 50 people at its largest venues and is set to close March 6.
Graham said, “After we stop operating — usually around the first or second week in March — there’s nothing other than Harbor House.”
Harbor House is a higher-barrier shelter run by The Salvation Army east of downtown and serves about 60 citizens.
According to the Missouri Balance of State Continuum of Care website, as of January 2021, the homeless population of Boone County was 238, with 49 unsheltered, when Room at The Inn and Harbor House were both open.
There are other shelters in Columbia that have more restrictions and lower capacities, such as Welcome Home for veterans, True North for domestic and sexual violence survivors and Flourish for youths.
“The shelters in our town do what they can. They have done a great job in a lot of ways, but it is woefully insufficient,” Stack said.
Unlike Room at the Inn, the Wabash warming center is not a shelter, meaning it doesn’t provide sleeping accommodations.
Wabash has whatever is normally available in the station lobby, which includes a few benches with middle rails that don’t allow someone to lie down.
The only barrier for use at Wabash is illegal activity or misuse of the facilities, said Jeff Pitts, Columbia Police Department public information specialist.
The Wabash Bus Station lobby has a capacity limit of 51 people under normal conditions, but if people are sleeping and lying down, that number is lowered to 13, which is 1 person per 60 square feet, according to Fire Marshal Jim Pasley and the 2018 International Fire Code.
Currently, the Columbia Police Department provides security, the normal custodial staff provide cleanup in the morning and Public Works provides the facility by giving a key to the police, according to Pitts and Jeff Ogan, public information specialist for the Columbia Public Works Department.
The Columbia Homeless Outreach Team goes out to where homeless people congregate to let them know about where they can stay, including the Wabash Bus Station and Room at the Inn.
“(The city is) moving in the right direction. The idea of opening Wabash Station at night when it gets to a certain temperature is, again, an evolutionary step,” Stack said.
Wabash Bus Station is not a daytime warming center and is closed for commuters during transit operations because of COVID-19 safety precautions. Other warming centers are available during the day according to various public buildings’ business hours.
“(Warming centers) will end at 5 o’clock (with) office hours,” Stack said, “Well, the reality is that human needs persist.”
In September, the Commission on Human Rights sent a letter to the Mayor and the City Council recommending raising the activation temperature from 9 to 18 degrees. The City Council is still considering this change.
During the discussion of this change at the Oct. 18 council meeting, Scott Clardy, former deputy director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, cited concerns about staffing the warming center for more nights.
Graham said temperature is not the only indicator of danger in the winter: “It’s a combination of weather factors because cold combined with getting wet is the most dangerous combination of factors that our guests run into.”
According to a study published by the National Institutes of Health on cold weather and experiencing homelessness, the homeless population’s risk of hypothermia increases with a decline of temperature, but a majority of hypothermic events happen “during periods of low and moderate cold stress,” 72% occuring at temperatures above 5 degrees.
The study also highlights that “hypothermia is a potentially lethal but highly preventable condition.”
The study found there was a 65% increase in the risk of hypothermia for every 9-degree decrease in temperature and 10% increase with every 1-millimeter increase in precipitation.
Thus, an increase in the shelter activation temperature from 9 to 18 degrees would decrease the chance of hypothermia in an individual able to stay at Wabash by 65%.
The city is considering an effort to establish a year-round low-barrier shelter to increase the capacity of beds in Columbia.
“And there are a lot of folks who, if there was capacity, would avail themselves of that service in Columbia,” Graham said.
“I’ve been involved with this for more than 15 years, and I have seen efforts to make that happen kind of come and go,” she said. “And this is the most optimistic I have been ever that something is actually going to happen this time.”