Wabash still in high demand after temperature threshold raised

On Sunday, about 20 of Columbia’s homeless population spent the night at Wabash warming center. It was an opportunity they could not have enjoyed the previous Sunday.

This past weekend was the first for Wabash under a new 25-degree temperature threshold for opening the facility that was put in place by a Columbia City Council vote last week.

The center would not have been open under the previous 15-degree threshold, as overnight temperatures stayed in the 20s.

Brandon Nichols has been homeless in Columbia for two and a half months. He uses Wabash as a way to get out of the cold.

“I’m here only whenever my toes get numb,” Nichols said.

Brandon Nichols at Wabash Bus Station

Brandon Nichols photographed Sunday at Wabash Bus Station in Columbia. Nichols stopped by the warming center to catch a break from the cold, but he said he had plenty of experience sleeping outside in the winter. “It’s like sleeping in a refrigerator,” he said.

When asked about the raise in threshold, Nichols echoed the sentiment of many homeless rights activists in Columbia: “Any time there’s a risk for hypothermia, it’s good to open up a place like this.”

JB Mobile Soup Kitchen came to Wabash to pass out clothes and warm food, as it does every night the warming center is open. Mark Flakne was one of two members of the mutual aid group present Sunday night.

“We were very encouraged by city government raising the threshold to 25 degrees,” Flakne said. “I think it should be 32 degrees.”

Nichols said he is currently not allowed to go to Room at the Inn because he had violated the shelter’s rules. He uses Wabash as a temporary shelter, as many homeless people in Columbia do.

Nichols, like many activists in Columbia, has grown frustrated with the city government and its use of American Rescue Plan funds. He feels unsupported, like many of the homeless who use Wabash.

A serving of hot food

A serving of hot food is scooped from a dish Sunday at Wabash Bus Station in Columbia. The warming center’s patrons helped to carry supplies in to the building and were served meals.

“I don’t understand where all the federal funds for housing are going,” Nichols said. “They’re still doing evictions — it’s been dumbfounding.”

City officials have said they will dedicate some of the federal American Rescue Plan funds for enhancing homeless services. However, the scope and timing of those services remains unclear.

The city recently issued a $75,000 request proposal for planning a comprehensive homeless services center, the Missourian previously reported. Nichols said he believes more attention needs to be paid to homeless mental health to help those who can’t overcome the barriers for entry at other shelters in Columbia.

JB Mobile Soup Kitchen staff hand out food and hot chocolate

JB Mobile Soup Kitchen staff hands out food and hot chocolate Sunday at the Wabash Bus Station in Columbia. Blankets were also provided to those in need.

“If the mental health crisis was paid more attention to, we wouldn’t need so many places like this,” he said.

For a number of Columbia’s homeless, shelters are too restrictive and feel claustrophobic. Jonathan Wayne Smith has been homeless in Columbia for over 20 years. He said that he finds the come-and-go nature of Wabash warming center appealing.

“It feels like I’m being trapped,” Smith said of life in shelters. “It (Wabash warming center) makes me more comfortable.”

Smith has spent a lot of time around homeless people in Wabash. He said many share his view that the warming center being open allows them to stay warm while not feeling trapped.

“This is freedom for them,” Smith said.

Jonathan Wayne Smith at Wabash Bus Station

Jonathan Wayne Smith photographed Sunday at Wabash Bus Station in Columbia. The new 25 degree threshold introduced Monday allowed Smith to stay warm in the bus station.

The demand for Wabash to open more consistently has never been greater.

Wabash has sheltered an average of 20 people per night that it has been open, Steve Hollis, Columbia human services manager, told the Missourian last month. That number is an increase from last year’s average occupancy of 13, and it has been impacted by other shelters reducing the numbers of homeless persons they can house in order to provide distancing for protection from COVID-19.

The warming center is supposed to have a maximum occupancy of 13 under fire department standards. On Monday, city officials announced that Wabash will open again Wednesday and Thursday as overnight temperatures are predicted to be below 25 degrees.

Wednesday also marks the first day that Wabash will open as a daytime warming center, regardless of temperature, under a new policy enacted by City Manager De’Carlon Seewood.

Brandon Nichols is handed a cup of hot chocolate from Catherine Armbrust

Brandon Nichols is handed a cup of hot chocolate by Catherine Armbrust on Sunday at the Wabash Bus Station in Columbia. Armbrust, a JB Mobile Soup Kitchen organizer, is one of the activists providing food for homeless people.
  • Columbia City and County Government beat reporter. Junior studying writing and reporting. I can be reached at Mattmcfarland@mail.missouri.edu or reach the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

