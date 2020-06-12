Sitting in front of an easel, Anaïs Zhang moves her brush across her painting. Otherwise she is still, staring, for several minutes.
The scene is lightly outlined. With each dab of color, it takes on depth: a man in a suit and hat; several women in long dresses with full skirts, also wearing hats; a natural setting with grass or fallen leaves underfoot. Perhaps they are on an outing to a park or the country.
These were real people. This was a real image, photographed a hundred years ago somewhere in France or elsewhere in Western Europe.
For Zhang, it is another step in realizing an artistic project she has wanted to do for a long time. While many people have gone a little stir-crazy stuck at home these past few months, she has experienced a profoundly productive time.
Zhang came to Columbia in January with her husband, Jean-Jacques Verdun, to visit his sister, Jackie Verdun. They planned to stay for two weeks, but the pandemic made them unable to return home to Guangzhou, China.
Her husband, a French citizen holding a Chinese work visa, may not enter China because the government has barred entry to almost all foreigners. They have been living with Jackie Verdun and her husband, Dave Baugher.
With little else to do, Zhang decided to work on a project she’s had on hold for a while. She is recreating dozens of photographs of 20th century, black and white, European landscapes and turning them into vibrant acrylic paintings.
Zhang found the photographs, hundreds of them, taken more than a century ago by the Verduns’ great-grandfather across Europe, in his attic in France. The photos recorded the daily lives of Europeans during La Belle Époque, a period from about 1871 to the onset of World War I in 1914.
The photographs were originally on glass plates, which makes them hard to see. Zhang digitalized them and imported them to her iPad. She prints them out and paints from those.
“I use some light boxes and put the glass plates on top of an iPad and take photos of them,” she said.
Zhang planned to turn the photos into paintings in 2018 but couldn’t find enough time to focus on the project. But the pandemic has given her uninterrupted time to work. She paints by a small window in an attic room. Paintings are stacked on a table and on the floor.
“We only see her at dinner,” Jackie Verdun said. “Sometimes she paints all night. We don’t see her much besides.”
Once Zhang begins painting, she is immersed in her own world. Her heart guides her in choosing colors, she said.
“It’s a natural and random thing,” Zhang said.
“She is a colorist. She is a genius about colors,” Jean-Jacques Verdun said. He held up a painting of a man whose reddish beard has yellows and blues in it. It works, conveying fresh romance as well as reality.
Before she started the project, Zhang hadn’t painted on paper for a while. Unlike on canvas where she can revise her work with a knife, it’s hard to change a color on paper.
“I need to be really careful when painting on paper to avoid any damages,” she said. “And I feel I add more details to it than before.”
Zhang likes the beginning of the painting process. When the paper is blank, she has more room to create, to express her ideas. The closer she gets to the end, the more confined she feels by the limited spaces left on the paper.
Painting is a necessary part of her life. Wherever she travels, she paints something. Two years ago, she painted a Columbia landscape when she visited her in-laws. In April, she painted a portrait for the birthday of one of Jackie Verdun’s friends.
Zhang got her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts in the 1990s. Now, she works as an art director at her husband’s public relations company in Guangzhou.
“She has an artist’s angle and an artist’s eye,” Jean-Jacques Verdun said. “So for our customers, they are always amazed by the works she does. She has the artistic taste that other designers can’t easily have.”
He has made a website of her paintings for people to see and purchase.
The couple have spent 20 years in China. They’ll return when her husband is allowed back in. He runs his company from Columbia online, working at night because of the time difference.
They will not carry any of the paintings with them when they go back. They plan to hold a “front lawn art show” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Verdun-Baugher home, 211 Bingham Road, to sell the paintings along with a print of the original photo. The paintings will be “socially distanced,” Jackie Verdun said.
“She has the best quarantine because she only has to worry about her paintings,” she said of her sister-in-law. “And she really brings these black-and-white photos back to life.”