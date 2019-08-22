Job seekers will have an opportunity to meet potential employers at a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 28 in the Friends Room, Columbia Public Library.
The Missouri Job Center is holding this walk-in hiring event. People should bring their resumes and dress up professionally.
The employers will attend the recruitment are:
- Alternative Community Training
- Dollar General
- HR Connect
- Hy-Vee
- Juvenile Justice Center
- Kelly Services
- Manpower
- MU SOS Temporary Staffing
- Parallon Business Solutions
- Reality House Programs
- Socket
- Woodhaven
You can find more information at the Missouri Job Center’s website. Registration is not required.