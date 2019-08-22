Job seekers will have an opportunity to meet potential employers at a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 28 in the Friends Room, Columbia Public Library.

The Missouri Job Center is holding this walk-in hiring event. People should bring their resumes and dress up professionally.

The employers will attend the recruitment are:

  • Alternative Community Training
  • Dollar General
  • HR Connect
  • Hy-Vee
  • Juvenile Justice Center
  • Kelly Services
  • Manpower
  • MU SOS Temporary Staffing
  • Parallon Business Solutions
  • Reality House Programs
  • Socket
  • Woodhaven

You can find more information at the Missouri Job Center’s website. Registration is not required. 

  Public safety and health reporter, fall 2019.

