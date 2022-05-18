Columbia Job Center hosted its monthly Walk-In Wednesday job fair event in collaboration with Columbia Public Library.
The fair took place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and offered a free space for employers and company representatives to connect with possible employees.
Among employers at the event were Boone County Sheriff Department, Busenbark Flooring, Boone County Government, Central Bank of Boone County, Columbia Landcare, Department of Social Services - Youth Division, Department of Corrections, EduStaff, U.S. Air Force, and United States Postal Services.
The small-scale job fair aims to help job seekers find new opportunities with the right employer, according to the release.
Angela Scott, the Adult and Community Services Manager of Columbia Public Library, has helped coordinate the event for several years.
"From what I understand, it's been really hard for organizations to find help. So I think that this is kind of a good way to reach out and see if they can get some people in,” Scott said.
With 31 people in attendance at Wednesday's event, Columbia Job Center works to coordinate their events with local businesses.
Walk-In Wednesday takes place the third Wednesday of each month, with certain months featuring themes for different job fields such as health care, retail, food service and finance.
Located within the Columbia Public Library since 2018, this event is accessible to all searching for employment opportunities.