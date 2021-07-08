Wally Funk, the American aviator who will join Jeff Bezos July 20 on his journey to space, learned to fly when she was a student at Stephens College.
At 82 she will be the oldest person to go to space , older than John Glenn, who was 77.
Funk enrolled in the aviation program at Stephens College when she was just 16. According to an organization of women pilots called The Ninety-Nines Inc., she was a member of the "Flying Susies" and rated first in her class of 24 fliers.
Funk graduated from Stephens College in 1958 with an associate degree and her pilot's license. She later earned a bachelor's degree in secondary education from Oklahoma State University.
In February 1961, she volunteered for the Women in Space Program, a female astronaut-testing program. She was one of the 25 women chosen.
She then went through the same physical and mental training the men in Mercury Seven endured. Thirteen graduated, and Funk was the youngest at 21. They called themselves "Mercury 13."
Even though Funk participated in the rigorous training, she never made a trip into space. The women's program was canceled after it was decided that only men could go.
Before Bezos tapped her for a ride on the Blue Origin, Funk never gained approval to travel into space. NASA finally began accepting women into the space program in the late 1970s, and Funk applied three times. She was turned down each time because she didn't have an engineering degree or a background as a test pilot.
During her career, Funk was a flight instructor and was appointed by the National Transportation Safety Board as an air safety investigator. She lobbied for more women in space, and according to her biography in the Ninety-Nines Inc., she has accumulated more than 19,600 hours of flying since 1957.