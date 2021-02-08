A federal program that began Monday will help to distribute vaccines through retail pharmacies across the country, including Walmart and Health Mart in Missouri.
The pharmacies will receive the vaccine doses from the federal government, but supply will be limited. People will be able schedule appointments based on the amount of vaccines allocated to each location.
This plan is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, a collaboration between the federal government, states and 21 national pharmacy partners, which launched Monday. It will help to distribute the vaccine throughout Missouri.
Walmart pharmacies will distribute vaccines in 22 states, including Missouri. Missouri’s other distributing pharmacy, Health Mart, is an independent pharmacy franchise.
Specific pharmacy locations have not yet been released.
“We are working with state and federal health leaders, and we have not landed on a delivery date or activation date at this time for the COVID-19 vaccine in Missouri,” said Rebecca Thomason, senior manager of corporate communications for Walmart, in an email Friday.
These vaccines are separate from the federally established number of vaccine doses for the state.
Retail pharmacies tend to have locations in communities where there can be difficulty accessing health care. The locations of the vaccination sites will be decided by the state and federal government with the intent to vaccinate members of specific populations decided by the state.
Randall Williams, the Missouri state health director, announced the program alongside Gov. Parson at a news conference Thursday.
“My hope would be that we would be moving into Tier 3 of Phase 1B in early to mid-April and that we would get to Phase 3 by mid-May,” Williams said Thursday.
Vaccines are slated to begin being sent to select locations Thursday.