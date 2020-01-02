The westbound lane of Walnut Street at College Avenue will be closed beginning Jan. 8 as part of continued construction on sidewalks.
This is the latest in a series of improvements along Route 763 and College Avenue by the Missouri Department of Transportation to bring the sidewalks into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the department's news release Thursday.
The westbound lane will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the completion of the project. Properties along that portion of Walnut Street will be still be accessible, according to the department.