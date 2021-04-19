Mike Trapp gave closing comments to the City Council on Monday night as he handed the baton to Andrea Waner, who was sworn into the Second Ward seat.
Waner won the seat in the April 6 election, beating out Jim Meyer and Bill Weitkemper with over half the votes. Sixth Ward incumbent Betsy Peters won a third term in the same election, but she was not present at Monday night's meeting.
Mayor Brian Treece recognized Trapp’s last day on City Council.
“To paraphrase Shakespeare, ‘How could I repent these many long meetings with you?’” Treece said.
Treece presented Trapp with a resolution of appreciation for his years of dedication to the council, along with a plaque and a tree to be planted in his honor at a city park of his choosing. City Manager John Glascock gave Trapp a glass tile with his name and position on it and an Adopt-a-Spot certificate, which Trapp requested as his parting gift.
In his parting comments, Trapp recounted his decision to run for council nine years ago.
“I never would have run if I thought I was going to win,” Trapp said. “If no one had run this election, I would have had to continue to serve, so I want to start with gratitude to now thank Andrea Waner for running for the Second Ward City council seat."
The council seemed to be in good spirits as Trapp made his closing comments. He praised Waner for her drive throughout her campaign and said she has his support. He also noted the platforms he initially ran on, including more sidewalks, good government and a focus on the future for incoming generations.
Trapp spoke about his experience on the mayor’s task force on community violence and his wish to have done more for the city in regards to racial tensions and disparities.
“If we’re ever going to wake up from the nightmare of our own history, we need to tell the truth about it,” Trapp said. “I propose that we look for a truth and reconciliation commission. I want to put that out there with my last chance of City Council spotlight, that this is something that needs to be done and addressed.”
Before he left the lectern, Trapp closed with a poem he wrote titled, “The Sins of the Father.”
Treece then brought Waner and her family up to the podium to take the oath of office.
Waner thanked her family before making her comments, which detailed her familial struggles as a child, her support of other young women wanting to be involved in government and her desire for her son to be proud of the city he grew up in.
“I’m thankful for the voters of the Second Ward and the trust that they have placed in me,” she said. “As the first woman to hold this seat since 1988, when I was just 1 year old, I take this opportunity to demonstrate to other young women, mothers in particular, that you can be involved in government.”
Waner spoke directly to her son as she told him all the effort she put in during her campaign was for him. She wished to create a Columbia that he would be proud to grow up in and thanked him for letting her “be his mama.”
“To close, it’s only fitting that I quote Leslie Knope,” she said, in a reference to the zealous main character of city government-focused show "Parks and Recreation." “'If I seem too passionate, it’s because I care; if I come on strong, it’s because I feel strongly; and if I push too hard, it’s because things aren’t moving fast enough. This is my home, you are my family, and I promise you, I am not going anywhere.'”