Columbia, MO (65201)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Some rain may mix in. High near 45F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.