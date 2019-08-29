People who want to learn how to become certified as a medical marijuana patient and how to grow the plant for their own use are invited to a Sept. 21 seminar hosted by the Missouri Cannabis Industry Association.
The seminar is planned for 1 to 7 p.m. at the Tiger Hotel in Columbia. Its intended to help people and their caregivers learn how to become certified by the state and to how to grow marijuana under provisions of the Missouri Constitution.
Speakers will include Dan Viets of New Approach Missouri, St. Louis physician Mimi Vo and Advanced Garden Supply owner Don Willman.
Viets will talk about the legal processes involved in applying to become a qualified patient or caregiver, while Vo will discuss how marijuana can help people with certain medical conditions.
The seminar also will feature a panel including registered nurse Sheila Dundon, a cancer expert and cancer survivor, and Christine Wildrick, who runs a medical marijuana facility in Quincy, Illinois.
Doctors from Green Clinics of Kansas City and Green Health Docs of Columbia will attend to review patients' medical records and, if appropriate, sign qualifying letters for them.
Lyndall Fracker, director of the Missouri Medical Marijuana Program, will attend to answer questions. Several businesses that sell cannabidiol or supplies for growing marijuana also will be there.
Tickets for the event, which concludes with a social hour, are available at the association's website. The cost is $25 until Sept. 5, $35 from Sept. 6 to 16, and $45 thereafter.