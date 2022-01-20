The City of Columbia Ward Reapportionment Committee had a light turnout at its second public information meeting Thursday night.
The series of meetings are meant to gauge resident responses to the committee's three trial maps. The city charter states, "Ward boundaries shall be reviewed and revised from time to time, as may be necessary to maintain as nearly as possible an equal number of inhabitants in each ward."
Two more meetings will be open for public comment next week. The first will be Monday at Rock Bridge Christian Church, 301 W. Green Meadows Road. The second will be Tuesday at City of Refuge, 7 E. Sexton Road. Both meetings will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Each trial map equalizes the wards differently, but all three will add population to Wards 2 and 4 while reducing population in Wards 1, 5 and 6.
These changes will not come into effect until after April's municipal elections.
Residents can view trial maps, submit a survey response and see how their block will be affected at https://www.como.gov/boards/ward-reapportionment-committee.
The committee is awaiting public comment before submitting its report to the City Council in February.