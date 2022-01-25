Community Development Director Tim Teddy said he'd never seen a committee meet as much as the Ward Reapportionment Committee did in such a short amount of time.
Citizens had their last opportunity to informally voice their opinions on three trial maps for ward reapportionment at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City of Refuge. Following the series of meetings, the committee will have a public hearing Feb. 3, leading up to a Feb. 15 deadline to make its recommendations to the Columbia City Council.
Despite a light turnout at the four meetings, which began last Wednesday, Teddy said there has been productive public comment.
"I think the folks that have come have a lot of interest," Teddy said. "And it's been enjoyable hearing the conversations that committee members have been able to have with residents."
Attendees, like Carol Rogers, were greeted with posters of the three maps for mandatory ward reapportionment based on 2020 Census numbers.
"I came in to get a specific view (of the trials)," Rogers said. "My main concern was where are they going to take people from."
Rogers, a member of the First Ward, said she was glad she came. She favored Trial C, which takes fraternity and sorority housing out of her ward and distributes it among other wards.
"Those are not people that are really engaged in the community for the most part," Rogers said.
Trials A and B propose redistributing large parts of some wards. Trial C redistricts small parts from most wards.
The committee will meet Thursday in a work session to compare notes, survey results and written comments.
Missourian reporter Quinn Coffman contributed to this report.