Expect some unusually warm weather with your milk and cookies this year.
Friday is expected to see near-record-breaking temperatures, with a predicted high of 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
That's only one degree below Columbia's warmest Christmas Eve on record — 69 degrees in 1955 — according to Matt Beitscher, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in St. Louis.
Saturday will be a bit cooler, at a high of 51 degrees, which is still above average. Beitscher attributes some of the cooldown to significant cloud coverage expected to make an appearance.
The warmest Christmas Day recorded in Columbia was when temperatures hit 74 degrees in 1889, Beitscher said, so we aren't quite reaching all the records. But Saturday will still be warmer than the idyllic white Christmas some were hoping for.
Tim Schmidt, KOMU meteorologist, said normal December highs are in the 40s, yet this month's have been reaching 55 to 65 degrees.
He said this is because of air displacement over southern and western areas, adding that "the airmass that's in place right now has originated from warmer regions."
These high temperatures are also reflected throughout the region. Chicago has yet to see snowfall this season, breaking the record for its latest snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.
But both meteorologists said that while Columbia's temperatures are out of the ordinary, they're not yet concerning.
Schmidt noted that if the trends continue in this direction, however, we could be looking at a climate shift, which would impact mid-Missouri in many ways.
"If the trends do show more of a lack of snow cover, or a lack of other types of precipitation, that might have serious implications on agriculture," he said.
Beitscher said the warming temperatures can also be fuel for thunderstorms and hazardous weather.
"If you get warm, humid air, followed by a robust shot of cold air, which you tend to do in the winter these days," Beitscher said. "The interchange between that warm air and that cold are rarely quiet."